There is a new kingpin on top the podcast landscape and he wears a cape.

According to The Podcast Charts by Spotify, Batman Unburied is now the No. 1 podcast in the U.S., bumping The Joe Rogan Experience to second place. The Joe Rogan Experience was Spotify’s No. 1 podcast of 2021, after a $200 million deal in 2020 made it exclusive to the platform.

Batman Unburied‘s first two episodes were released on May 3rd Starting with Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne. Joining Duke on the narrative-led podcast are Hasan Minhaj as The Riddler, Jason Isaacs as Alfred, Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon, Lance Reddick as Thomas Wayne, Toks Olagundoye as Martha Wayne, John Rhys-Davies as Dr. Hunter, and Ashly Burch as Vicki Vale.

Advertisement

The description for the podcast reads as follows

“A serial killer known as The Harvester terrorizes Gotham City, but Batman is not coming to the rescue. In fact, Bruce Wayne has no memory of being the Caped Crusader at all. Instead, Bruce is a forensic pathologist, performing the autopsy on the latest victim when he’s attacked by the killer himself.”

New episodes will release each Tuesday exclusively on Spotify and each episode will be released in nine different languages.