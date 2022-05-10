Future, Drake, and Tems Hit No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘WAIT FOR U’

Future has the No. 1 album in the country and the No. 1 song. Future’s “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems has made a debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The single is Future’s second No. 1, Drake’s No. 10 and the first for Tems.

“Wait For U” is joined by “Puffin on Zootiez (No. 4),” “712PM (No. 8)” and “I’m Dat Nigga (No. 10)” in the Top 10 of the list.

“Wait For U” is the 1,137th No. 1 single in Hot 100 and had 40.2 million streams. In addition, the single had 7.9 million radio airplay audience impressions and 6,400 downloads.

With the top spot, Drake is the 10th act in the Hot 100 history to hit No. 1. For solo male acts, Billboard notes Drake joins Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

Already one of the hottest songs of the year, Future’s “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems receives a video in the form of a story of a Toxic King. The video from the I NEVER LIKED YOU album shows Future as a medieval king headed to war. Additional scenes show Future on the battlefield and toasting with his kingdom, but keeping his leading lady in mind.

To make it even better, Drake pulls up like a knight, riding a horse, and fights off two burly guys holding a woman hostage. Just when it looks like Drake would be overpowered, the woman helps him.

Enjoy this fine piece of Hip-Hop cinema above. “I am goodeth beloved. Enjoyeth.”