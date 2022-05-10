“Hit The Quan” rapper iLoveMemphis was arrested in Memphis over the weekend. According to TMZ, the rapper was raging at a block party, which resulted in handcuffs.

iLoveMemphis was arrested Saturday at a house party where bottles were being thrown at cars that drove past. iLoveMemphis walked up to responding officers with slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. He was requested to identify himself with his last name and birthday but was unable to, resulting in an arrest.

When he was being placed in cuffs, iLoveMemphis resisted the cuffs and was put in the car. After he was detained, he began to verbally blast the officers with insults.

iLoveMemphis was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly intoxication.