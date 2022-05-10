Jack Harlow is set for the Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour, presented by Live Nation. The headlining, fall tour will begin on September 6th and will include dates in Nashville, Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, and other cities. City Girls will provide support for the tour.

Last week, Harlow dropped his album of the same name, which featured Pharrell Williams, Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne. You can see the full run of dates and venues below.

“COME HOME THE KIDS MISS YOU TOUR” DATES:

Dates with support from City Girls *

(additional dates to be announced)

9/6 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

9/8 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

9/10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

9/11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

9/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre *

9/17 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena *

9/20 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum *

9/23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater *

9/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

9/25- Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center *

9/28 – Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center *

9/30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *

10/1 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena *

10/2 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre *

10/5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum *

10/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center *

10/9 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/11 – Washington DC – The Anthem *

10/14 – Miami, FL – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

10/1 5 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center *

10/16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *