Kevin Hart’s HARTBEAT, a global, multi-platform media firm that creates entertainment where comedy meets culture, hosted the first HARTBEAT BRUNCH this weekend, bringing together the comedy industry. Hart, Bill Burr, Don Cheadle, Tiffany Haddish, Niecy Nash, Desus Nice, Lil Dicky & GaTa (“Dave”), Iliza Shlesinger, Amanda Seales, Rob Riggle, Sherri Shepherd, Jay Pharoah, HARTBEAT CEO Thai Randolph, HARTBEAT President & Chief Content Officer Bryan Smiley, HARTBEAT President and Chief Distribution Officer Jeff Clanagan, and more were in attendance.


The event came on the heels of the launch of HARTBEAT, which brought together Hart’s entertainment companies HartBeat Productions and Laugh Out Loud and funded $100 million to further its objective of keeping the world laughing together. HARTBEAT is the creative force behind some of the biggest comedic hits of all time, with #1 hits across streaming, digital, radio, branded content, and box office.

Me Time (Netflix), the F. Gary Gray action heist Lift (Netflix), Storytown (HBO Max), #1 on the Call Sheet documentary (Apple TV+), Die Hart season 2 (Roku), So Dumb It’s Criminal with Snoop Dogg (Peacock), and a new season of the Hart-led sports talk show Cold as Balls (Peacock) are among HARTBEAT’s upcoming projects (LOL Network).

You can see the images from the brunch below.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
