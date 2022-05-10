Offset Goes In On Cardi B’s Signature Hairstyle And Her Fans Weigh In

Offset Goes In On Cardi B’s Signature Hairstyle And Her Fans Weigh In

Cardi B went to Twitter on Sunday night and shared a text message conversation between her and hubby Offset, where he asked her “U Not doing the swoop are you” implying that he hoped she was not wearing the go-to style. She jokingly replied, “No” with the laughing emojis while he laughed back. She then sent him the final text that stated “OMG why you coming for my swoop Gang?’

Why he coming for my swoop? 😂😂😂😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/GKSIOxmGRX — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 8, 2022

The fans weighed in with mixed emotions, some commented by saying she should move on, while others paid homage to the look by showing her most recognizable swoops including the iconic shot of her as a little girl reminding fans that the swoop has been her signature since she was five years old.

Lol swoops been your signature since 5 years old 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3m24hSQJOQ — MaryJaneDoe (@maryjaned0e) May 8, 2022

As he should someone had to 😭 the chokehold that hairstyle has on you 😭 pic.twitter.com/nIeqt9uEBv — Venom | Fan Account ❤️‍🔥 (@Bartiersvenom) May 8, 2022

Whether you like it or not, here are our top 20 Cardi B Swoop Moments. Take a look and let us know your thoughts.

Advertisement