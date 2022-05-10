Megan Thee Stallion‘s special fan event for her most recent single release, “Plan B,” was presented by D’USSÉ Cognac.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Guests were treated to an immersive experience that included a fully outfitted dance floor, pop-up candy bars, and bespoke bedroom photo moments strewn throughout the area during the event, which took place Saturday evening at New York’s Iron23.

Megan Thee Stallion was joined by Pardison Fontaine, who made a surprise appearance for the crowd. Behind the DJ booth, the rapper finished the night with a replay performance of the tune.

Advertisement

You can see the images from the event below.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
AO7I6470
AO7I6369
AO7I6291
AO7I5753
1396287567
1396287536
1396287524
AO7I7394
AO7I7143
AO7I7126
AO7I7107
AO7I7073
AO7I4142
AO7I4073
AO7I4062
AO7I4029
AO7I5653
AO7I5253
AO7I5158
AO7I5148