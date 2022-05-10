Photo Recap: Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates “Plan B” with New York Fans and D’Usse

Photo Recap: Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates “Plan B” with New York Fans and D’Usse

Megan Thee Stallion‘s special fan event for her most recent single release, “Plan B,” was presented by D’USSÉ Cognac.

Guests were treated to an immersive experience that included a fully outfitted dance floor, pop-up candy bars, and bespoke bedroom photo moments strewn throughout the area during the event, which took place Saturday evening at New York’s Iron23.

Megan Thee Stallion was joined by Pardison Fontaine, who made a surprise appearance for the crowd. Behind the DJ booth, the rapper finished the night with a replay performance of the tune.

Advertisement

You can see the images from the event below.