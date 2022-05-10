Bad Bunny’s new album is topping Billboard’s weekly poll for favorite new music. Fans voted the Puerto Rican rapper’s Un Verano Sin Ti into the top slot with more than 48-percent of the vote.

It beat out Taylor Swift’s “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” and Jack Harlow’s “Come Home the Kids Miss You.”

Un Verano Sin Ti, released via via Rimas Entertainment on May 6, was co-produced by Tainy and MAG, alongside longtime engineer Beto “La Paciencia.”

So far, the 23-track project is the most-streamed album of 2022 on Spotify.

Watch Bad Bunny’s Official Video for Moscow Mule below.