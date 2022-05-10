Phoenix Suns Monty Williams has been named 2022 NBA coach of the year. A season after coaching the Suns to the NBA Finals, Williams led Phoenix to the NBA’s best record in 2021-22.

The honor is a first for Williams, who’s in his eighth season as an NBA head coach. He spent five seasons as the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans head coach before joining the Suns in 2019.

The 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year is Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams! pic.twitter.com/2cRcJ0qvV9 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2022

Williams won the award over Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies and Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat. Williams is the third Suns’ coach to win the award. Mike D’Antoni was the last Suns coach to win the award in 2005.

Advertisement

Williams coached through some brutal injuries to star players. The Suns went 18-6 without Deandre Ayton, 11-6 without Chris Paul, and 8-6 without Devin Booker.

The suns still manage to have the best record in the league and third rank defense in the league.