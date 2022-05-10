YG no longer has to worry about his felony robbery case. According to TMZ, the case was dismissed on the morning of jury selection.

YG was able to settle the case out of court with the alleged victim of the robbery who no longer wanted to work with prosecutors.

The robbery occurred back in 2018. While at The Cosmopolitan hotel, YG snatched a chain off a man during an altercation. YG stated he never took the necklace but did admit that it came off during the encounter.

Advertisement

Joe Tacopina, YG’s lawyer, stated, “Justice was served expeditiously, we would’ve had the same result if the case went to trial.”