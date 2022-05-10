According to several confirmed reports, Young Thug, Gunna and 28 other YSL members were named in a 56-count indictment, facing charges of murder, armed robbery and RICO(Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations). As a result of the indictment out of Fulton County, Young Thug was arrested and taken into custody.

The indictment, which was obtained by WSB-TV’s Michael Seiden, says that Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was accused of renting a 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan from Hertz, which was used in the murder of Donovan Thomas Jr. in January 2015. Prosecutors have also alleged that two YSL associates, Christin Bellinger and Antonio Sumlin, tried to get Young Thug’s permission to make a second murder attempt on TFN Lucci’s life while behind bars in the Fulton County Jail.

Thugger and Gunna were both taken into custody and being held at the Fulton County Jail and charged with charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO act and participation in criminal street gang activity.

