The defense attorney for Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams argued multiple reasons why his client should be granted bail. A bond hearing was held on Wednesday for 7 additional felony charges surrounding conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Brian Steel, defense attorney argued that Young Thug has deep ties within the Atlanta community and would not pose a flight risk. Steel reminded the courts of his clients full cooperation to search his home and compliance as he was taken into custody on Monday.

He added that the “Ski” rapper has never been convicted of a felony and has notable worldwide popularity, calling him “the Babe Ruth of the musical industry.”

Fulton County Magistrate Court, Judge Robert Wolf said that he could only rule on bond in the case of the 7 new felony charges, as the initial indictment is under the review of Fulton County Superior Court.

Despite the strong plea from Thug’s defense, Judge Wolf sided with the state denying bond, while citing a possible flight risk. He added that Thugger would pose a risk of committing additional felonies if he were released.

Young Thug will remain in jail until further notice. Watch the full court hearing below.

