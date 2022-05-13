Judge Denies Bail For Young Thug and Gunna Following RICO Arrest

Judge Denies Bail For Young Thug and Gunna Following RICO Arrest

300 labelmates Young Thug and Gunna have been denied bail after getting indictment for RICO charges.

Both Atlanta rapper’s bond requests were turned down after they were among 28 people named in a Georgia indictment for conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

READ MORE: Federal Authorities Add Drug Possession and Weapons Charges to Rico Case Against Young Thug

Advertisement

Both Thug and Gunna are also facing additional felony charges spanning from possession of controlled substances to gun charges. The 88-page indictment filed on Sunday details 180 acts that support the first of the 56 separate charges for 28 alleged gang members.

Gunna and Thugger will remain in jail until further notice. Gunna is due back in court in June. Share your comments on social media.