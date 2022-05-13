Kim Kardashian Says Kanye Told Her Career Was Over Because She Dresses Like Marge Simpson

There is no doubting Kanye West’s place in the fashion world. That could also be associated with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian unless you ask YE, who stated she dresses like Marge Simpson.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim spoke about beginning to pick out her clothes again after he split from YE. Kardashian would tell her sister Kourtney Kardashian that she would always ask for YE’s input on clothes and now has panic attacks about what she should wear. After opting for one of her faux leather pieces from the SKIMS x Fendi collection for the WSJ. Innovator Awards, Kim received a call from Ye.

kim kardashian well then he called me afterwards he told me my career is over and then he showed me a picture of marge simpson wearing something similar 😄😐 pic.twitter.com/4w0LiNAfSK — danya (@ei_ternity) May 12, 2022

“He told me my career’s over, and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” Kardashian said. She added later that YE expressed love through fashion. “That’s his love language is clothes,” she explained. “I always just trusted in him, but it’s not just about clothes. That was, like, the last thing we had really in common.”

You can see what Kim wore to the Innovator Awards below.

