A$AP Rocky is calling it quits on his Los Angeles mansion. The home that was raided by LAPD following his airport arrest had moving fans outside with Rocky’s belongings being loaded.

According to TMZ, Rocky’s belongings were uploaded to a U-Haul to be taken away from the home. Boxes can be seen in the hands of movers, along with a shoe track carrying some of his sneakers.

When A$AP Rocky returned from his baecation with Rihanna last month, his private jet was met with officers who came to arrest the rapper for shooting a man in November 2021. After the arrest, one of Rocky’s neighbors caught police using a ram to push through Rocky’s gate and execute a search warrant.

The neighbor described Rocky as one of the best in the area and thought the show of force was unnecessary. Today, a report emerged about what was found inside A$AP’s home. According to TMZ, police recovered multiple guns from the rapper’s home, but none of the weapons can be associated with the alleged crime.