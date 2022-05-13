Post Malone told us how much he admired Roddy Ricch’s musical talent when he previewed new music with him. Now the entire song is out and Posty and Roddy is ready to get active in “Cooped Up.”

Malone spoke very highly of the Compton artists. “He’s just such an incredible man and just a natural performer and vocalist and lyricist,” said Post about Ricch. “And he just gets after it, and it’s so cool. Dude, and just to watch him grow. And he’s such a beautiful, beautiful man. And so talented, man. I’m so pumped.”

Pumped he is. On the track Post uses is vocals to express the fact that he’s been away for so long that he feels “Cooped Up,” and as he said “it’s time to resurface.”

Advertisement

“I’m about to pull up, hit switch, pull curtain (hit switch, pull curtain).

And I’ve been waitin’ so long, now I gotta resurface (I gotta resurface).

And yeah, we ’bout to toast up, all that bread that we burnin’ (Burnin’, burnin’, burnin’). ‘Cause I’ve been feelin’ cooped up (Yeah) I’ve been fuckin’ cooped up (Mm-mm-mm).”

In the lyrical video, the chemistry between the two artists is on full display. “Cooped Up” sounds like a fun relief song and that’s what’s happening in the video. It’s apparent that these two have fun making music together and you can see it in their respective performance scenes, with the lyrics captioned below. Roddy Ricch slide on verse two with his melodic rap, complimenting Post Malone perfectly.

“Cooped Up” is the second single from Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache’s album, which is set to drop on set to be released on June 3. Check out the lyrical video below.