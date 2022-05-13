With the recent arrest two of Atlanta’s biggest artist, fans have been requesting new music from Rich Homie Quan. In no time, the “Type Of Way” rapper responded. Recently, Rich Homie linked up with Bow Wheezy for a studio session.

In the short black and white video posted on social media, Bow Wow introduces Quan, and as Quan rubs his hands together he states, “What’s going on, what’s going on… I know they didn’t expect this but this is what’s going on.” The video ends just as the beat drops.

Bow Wow & Rich Homie Quan cooking up in the studio 🔊 pic.twitter.com/mSsBQPWH3e — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) May 12, 2022

In 2013 when Rich Homie broke on to the scene as one of the fresh new faces emerging from the South. He captivated fans with his Still Goin In: Reloaded project, which included, his hit single “Type Of Way,” which peaked at No.50 on the Billboards top 100.

Advertisement

He then went on to drop a collaborative Rich Gang project, which included Birdman and Young Thug. The Rich Gang project went on to become an historic tape and it’s still considered one of the best collabs ever with one of the hottest songs of this era, “Lifetime.”

Since then, the two ATLiens fell out and Rich Homie flew under the radar. Well now fans are calling for him with an urgency and it’s seem like he’s going to delver.