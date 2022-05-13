Travis Scott Sued by Woman Who Says Astroworld Led to Her Miscarriage

A woman who was at the Astroworld Festival is suing Travis Scott and Live Nation for her injuries, which she stated led to her miscarriage.

Astroworld attendee Shanazia Williamson stated she was trampled during the crowd surge. According to TMZ, the woman received injuries to her shoulder, back, chest, leg, stomach, and more.

The lawsuit states Scott and the defendants exercised “failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia’s injuries and death of her and Jarawd’s (her partner) unborn child.”

Williamson also stated the injuries included “trouble breathing, chest pain, and left leg pain, as well as injuries to other parts of her body.”

A month and a half after the tragedy, Williamson filed a wrongful death suit, which coincides with Texas law allowing the fetus that dies by negligence can be the grounds for the lawsuit.

Outside of Williamson, ten people died, and many more injury cases.

Earlier this week, Travis Scott was added to the Billboard Music Award performers list that already included Megan Thee Stallion and Latto. Diddy, the show’s host and executive producer, made the announcement.

Diddy says he DEMANDED that the #BillboardMusicAwards let Travis Scott perform since he’s hosting. thoughts ?? pic.twitter.com/bF7PdD1Uis — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) May 9, 2022

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said DIDDY after being announced as host and EP. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”