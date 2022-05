[WATCH] Fivio Foreign is Joined by Chloe Bailey and Kaycc for “Hello” Video

Fivio Foreign drops the video for “Hello” featuring Chloe Bailey and KayCyy from his highly anticipated debut album B.I.B.L.E.

Fivio Foreign will headline the Hot 97 Summer Jam. Additional performers include Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Pusha T, City Girls, Burna Boy, Young Thug, and Gunna. In case you can’t hit MetLife for the show, Fivio is also on the road for his self-titled headling tour. You can see the dates here.