Sean “Diddy” Combs AKA Love today announced the creation of his new R&B record label, “LOVE RECORDS,” as well as a one-time album deal with Motown Records. The new label will focus on R&B music, releasing singles and joint projects from a group of top musicians, producers, and composers. Combs’ official return to music has been announced.

Diddy’s album is the first production under the LOVE RECORDS banner, which will be dropped this summer in collaboration with Motown Records.

“Music has always been my first love, LOVE RECORDS is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” said Sean “DIDDY” Combs. “For the Label I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Motown Records C.E.O. and Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam stated, “This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture; To be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental.”