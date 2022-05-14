Travis Scott is set to hit the stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Travis has been added to a list of performers that already included Megan Thee Stallion and Latto. Diddy, the show’s host and executive producer made the announcement.

Diddy says he DEMANDED that the #BillboardMusicAwards let Travis Scott perform since he’s hosting. thoughts ?? pic.twitter.com/bF7PdD1Uis — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) May 9, 2022

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said DIDDY after being announced as host and EP. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”