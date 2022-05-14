DL Hughley Says Young Thug and Gunna’s Indictment is a Result of Power of the Tongue

DL Hughley has turned his attention away from Kanye West and Pete Davidson and is looking toward Young Thug and Gunna. In case you missed it, Thugger and Gunna were arrested as a part of a 56-count RICO indictment.

Hitting Twitter, Hughley poked fun at the names of the rappers online and seemingly suggest the two asked for their current situations.

“People seem to forget, the power of life and death is in the tongue!” Hugley wrote. “If you call yourself #Thug and Gunna what you probably gonna do is go to jail! #TeamDL”

