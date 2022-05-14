If you haven’t heard by now, Young Thug, Gunna and the rest of Young Stoner Life Records are facing a RICO. The crop of Hip-Hop superstars has received support from across social media. One of the people speaking on their behalf is Meek Mill who provided his own statement on Instagram.

“Thug put on many families I seen with my own eyes… stand up for them in these times not the lit ones! Labels, women, n****s… I pray that DA be fair to them knowing what we out here tryna survive. Thug and Gunna ain’t no crime bosses, they successful rappers with influence that didn’t leave their environment behind… If you bring your environment with you it’s basically RICO. Watch yourself out here. The people I did the most for tryna take me out ‘but can’t’ or tryna manipulate the world. I’m a bad person because they ain’t hold up the ‘loyalty’ part.”

Does Meek have a point? Peep his commentary below.