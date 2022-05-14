“Big Bands” is Star2’s collaboration single with Long Beach rapper, $tupid Young. “$tupid Young reps the Asian community and paved the way for all Asian rappers in the industry,” says Star2, on why he tapped Young.

“Big Bands” chronicles Star2’s coming-of-age in the streets of City Heights, San Diego:

“Look I came from the bottom, now I’m riding to the top…growing up on the block, I been hearing lots of shots. Pop after pop, all we hear is body drop…I gotta watch how they talk, ain’t nothin less than a boss.”

He raps in a gritty voice spitting the chorus:

“Big Bands in my bank account. Back then I had nothing in my bank account… I used to play with ones, I play with hunneds now. You’re gonna notice me – every time you come around!”

The track is the sixth release on his upcoming Real Life EP featuring Luh Kel (“I Wanna Get F’d Up”) and Lil Poppa (“Real Life”). It follows his last two singles, “Thinkin Bout You” and “Run Away.”

Star2 recently recorded a song which features the “Rick & Morty” rapper, Soulja Boy; While the pair has another music video with Luh Kel set to drop later this summer.

The animated video below tells the story of a bank hold-up, with the duo using their ill-gotten gains to splurge at the strip club. Check out “Big Bands” and let us know what you think.