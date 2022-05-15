Kendrick Lamar drops the first music video from his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers for the lead single “N95,” out now via Interscope/Aftermath/TDE/pgLang.

MORE: Kendrick Lamar Announces “Oklama Presents… The Big Steppers Tour”

Co-directed by Kendrick Lamar-himself and business partner Dave Free, the video shows the Compton native floating in place at the beach, on the run from thugs, evading a car crash, strolling through a water garden and walking through an abandoned building and doing donuts in a tricked-out vehicle with protege and cousin Baby Keem. “N95” marks Lamar second music video release in a week following the previously released “The Heart Part 5” which features deep fakes of the late-Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle.

Advertisement

Lamar’s new single appears on the artist’s “final” album under his current contract with his original recording home, Top Dawg Entertainment. TDE executive Punch shared the following celebratory message to K.Dot on Friday after the release of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, tweeting, “Shout out to Kendrick Lamar and co… Congrats on the new album. Last one on TDE. We made history! Much love and continued success.”

Shout out to Kendrick Lamar and co… congrats on the new album. Last one on TDE. We made history! Much love and continued success. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qrcVrofI0n — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) May 13, 2022

MORE: Kendrick Lamar Morphs Into Kobe Bryant, Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle and More In “The Heart Part 5” Video

A double-volume album. Lamar first album in five years includes guest appearances from Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Amanda Reifer, Sampha, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Tanna Leone, Sam Dew, Beth Gibbons and actress Taylour Paige. Upon releasing the new album, Kendrick announced a worldwide tour coming this Summer with tickets going on sale May 19, only on the artist’s personal Oklama website. The tour is sponsored by Amazon Music, Rotation and Cash App.

Watch the full video below and stream the full album here.