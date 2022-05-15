“Iron” Mike Tyson is not facing criminal charges from when he attacked a man on an airplane.
A California District Attorney said cited many reasons for not bringing charges against the former heavyweight champion. They noted it’s because of “the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident,” the interaction between Tyson and the victim, as well as requests of both individuals.
This all stems from last month when a man is seen on video agitating Tyson to the point until he turned around and start punching the man in the face.
Tyson’s rep maintained that the visibly intoxicated individual threw a water bottle at the champ before he seemingly defended himself.
Tyson had been facing multiple criminal charges.