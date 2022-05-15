“Iron” Mike Tyson is not facing criminal charges from when he attacked a man on an airplane.

A California District Attorney said cited many reasons for not bringing charges against the former heavyweight champion. They noted it’s because of “the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident,” the interaction between Tyson and the victim, as well as requests of both individuals.

READ MORE: [WATCH] Mike Tyson Punches Man on Flight After Being Consistently Harassed

Advertisement

This all stems from last month when a man is seen on video agitating Tyson to the point until he turned around and start punching the man in the face.

Tyson couldn’t possibly be more in the right https://t.co/xHUGCBuyTv pic.twitter.com/RzstEWxIgl — feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) April 21, 2022

Tyson’s rep maintained that the visibly intoxicated individual threw a water bottle at the champ before he seemingly defended himself.

Tyson had been facing multiple criminal charges.