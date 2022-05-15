Bad Bunny’s new album topped Billboard’s weekly poll for favorite new music. Fans voted the Puerto Rican rapper’s Un Verano Sin Ti into the top slot with more than 48-percent of the vote.

It beat out Taylor Swift’s “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” and Jack Harlow’s “Come Home the Kids Miss You.”

READ MORE: [WATCH] Bad Bunny Joins Daddy Yankee for “X LTIMA VEZ” Video.

Advertisement

Un Verano Sin Ti, released via via Rimas Entertainment on May 6, was co-produced by Tainy and MAG, alongside longtime engineer Beto “La Paciencia.”

So far, the 23-track project is the most-streamed album of 2022 on Spotify.

Watch Bad Bunny’s Official Video for Moscow Mule below.