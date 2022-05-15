SOURCE SPORTS: Former All-Pro Safety Earl Thomas Arrested Two Weeks After A Warrant Was Issued for Him

Former All-Pro safety Earl Thomas was arrested Friday in his Texas hometown. Two weeks after a warrant was issued following his alleged violation of a court protective order, authorities said.

According to a report by WFAA in Dallas, Thomas was arrested by the Orange Police Department after he was recognized at a restaurant.

Thomas is charged with a third-degree felony for violating a protective order two or more times within 12 months.

An arrest warrant for Thomas was issued on April 27 in Austin, Texas, after police said he violated the protective order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children, the Austin American-Statesman reported last week.

The warrant was issued days after Thomas pitched the idea of returning to the league. The effort to get back in the NFL was launched before the arrest warrant was issued.

It will probably be even harder for Thomas to get back into the league with all this off-the-field drama hanging over his head right now.