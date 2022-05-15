Jarvis Landry has announced that he will play for the New Orleans Saints next season, but he plans on making this year an example of why he deserves a bigger contract in the future.

Based on his stats, Landry’s 2021 represented a down year for the five-time Pro Bowler. He only played in 12 games and totaled 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns, all career lows. In 2022, Landry will be out to prove those stats were a fluke. When healthy, Landry believes he is a top 10 wideout in the league.

The Saints will be looking to return to the playoffs in a wide-open NFC South division this season. Landry’s talents and leadership presence will be a welcomed addition to the Saints’ locker room. Landry should see a ton of balls thrown in his way now that he will be paired alongside Michael Thomas, a two-time All-Pro who missed all of 2021 due to injuries.

Advertisement