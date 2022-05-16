Boosie Badazz was one of many dissed by NBA Youngboy on his “I Hate YoungBoy” single. “Feel like Boosie don’t even like me, bitch, don’t call my phone, fuck you,” the young Louisiana star rapped. Once again sitting with DJ Vlad, Boosie revealed why he did not reach out to Youngboy and dissed him on a song instead.

“Because I don’t wanna kill him,” Boosie said. “So, I just wanted to say what I had to say. I ain’t really promote the song. I just wanted to say what I had to say. I just felt like, I’ll say what I had to say over the mic and that’s it, you know? Like I said, my first and last time speaking on it. I was gon’ say what I had to say, and that’s it.”

YOu can hear it from Boosie below.

