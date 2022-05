Billboard Music Awards host, executive producer, and performer Sean “Diddy” Combs AKA LOVE starts the night with a surprise performance and special guests, only days after unveiling his new R&B label Love Records and a new album with Motown Records.

ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!



GO TO https://t.co/RCaVWoZYpT TO PRE-SAVE MY NEW SINGLE “GOTTA MOVE ON” FEAT. @BRYSONTILLER!!!



WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨ pic.twitter.com/ObDO8xSDku — LOVE (@Diddy) May 16, 2022

Diddy performed his new single “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller, “First Class” with Jack Harlow, and “Mo Money, Mo Problems” with Christian King Combs and Teyana Taylor.