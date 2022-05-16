Kendrick Lamar currently has all of Hip-Hop’s ears. That includes legends like Eminem. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee hopped on Twitter and sent a message to Dr. Dre, saluting the job Kendrick did with the release.

“Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f ridiculous,” Eminem wrote. “I’m speechless.”

Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I'm speechless. — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 15, 2022

The new album, Lamar’s last on Top Dawg Entertainment, is the rapper’s first since 2017’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Damn. Mr. Morale was preceded by “The Heart Pt. 5,” which instantly trended on social media for the lyrical content and the face morphing of Lamar into Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle, Will Smith, and more.

Advertisement

Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers is a double album featuring Kodak Black, Blxst, Summer Walker, Taylour Paige, Sampha, Baby Keem, Ghostface Killah, Amanda Reifer, Sam Dew, Beth Gibbons, and Tanna Leone.

The cover for the album features Kendrick Lamar’s partner, Whitney Alford, and their two children. The first time Kendrick had provided an image of his family.

The album also features production from a crop of Hip-Hop elite, including Boi-1da, Soundwave, The Alchemist, Dahi, DJ Khalil, Cardo, Pharrell, and more.

You can hear the new album from the Hip-Hop legend below.