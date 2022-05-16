The families of the victims of the Buffalo, New York “Hate Crime” mass shooting are suing. Thirteen people were shot and ten killed when a gunman opened fire at the Tops grocery store in Kingsley, an eastern neighborhood of Buffalo.

The Buffalo Police Commissioner says there is no mistake Saturday’s deadly mass shooting is a “vicious hate crime.”

Authorities say an 18-year-old white suspect identified as Payton Gendron is charged with first-degree murder. Most of the victims in Saturday’s mass shooting were Black.

Advertisement

Buffalo Police made a point to praise the heroism of former Buffalo officer and supermarket security guard Aaron Salter Jr. who died in the attack.

READ MORE: Hailed A Hero: Ex-Cop Aaron Salter Jr. Killed While Firing At Buffalo Shooter

Police say Gendron, a self-avowed white supremacist opened fire at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Buffalo Police Chief Joseph Gramaglia said investigators are looking at the online history of the suspect.

NBC News reports a manifesto allegedly written by Gendron was posted on Google Docs Thursday night. The document allegedly lays out plans to attack Black people, and promotes conspiracy theory claims that white people are being replaced by minorities in the U.S.

Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, whose mother was killed Saturday, said he’s joining the lawsuit.

Whitfield said it’s time for all the hate to stop. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said he’s targeting the “websites and cable news outlets” he claims spread hate and radicalized the shooter. The shooter livestreamed the attack on Twitch.

Share your comments with us on social media.