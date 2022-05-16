Gunna Visited Family and Planned Business Moves Before Turning Himself in for RICO Charges

Before turning himself in to law enforcement due to the RICO indictment of YSL Records, Gunna reportedly made sure to take care of his family and business. TMZ reports Gunna went and saw his relatives, specifically his mother, before turning himself in.

Gunna reportedly made sure that the continued releases associated with his DS4ever album continued on the business end. The next release is believed to be a video for the single “Banking On Me.”

Gunna was indicted last Wednesday. Following the indictment, his lawyers have claimed his innocence and pointed out how police are using his lyrics against him.

Early Wednesday morning, Gunna surrendered to Fulton County officials. Gunna is accused of plotting to break the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The “Pushin P” rapper was among at least 28 individuals, including Young Thug, charged with RICO this week by the Fulton County District Attorney.

Gunna’s counsel pushed for a bond to be set during his virtual court appearance on Wednesday, but the magistrate judge said that decision would be left to the superior court judge. The judge told the court, “I don’t have the authority to do it.”

Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, is accused of being a member of the Young Slime Life gang, which the D.A. claims are responsible for 80% of the city’s violent crime.

Ultimately, the bond was denied for both rappers.