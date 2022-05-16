Sunday night’s 2022 Billboard Music Awards was one for the ages. Hosted by Diddy he opened the show with a legendary performance of “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, “First Class” featuring Jack Harlow, and “Mo Money Mo Problems” with his son Christian Combs and R&B artist Teyana Taylor with her daughter Junie.

The evening’s star-studded presenter lineup included Chlöe Bailey, City Girls, DJ Khaled, Pusha T, Shenseea, French Montana and others. The H-Town Hottie Megan Thee Stallion heated up the stage with a memorable performance of “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie.” She also received the Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Female Artist for the second year in a row.

Kanye West had a great night and received the most awards for males with six wins. The “Jesus Walks” rapper dominated the gospel and Christian categories, with DONDA taking home both Top Christian and Top Gospel Album. He also won Top Christian and Gospel Artist, while “Hurricane” from DONDA won the trophy for Top Christian and Gospel Song.

It was a huge night for Drake, who was named Top Artist and honored for Best Rap Album for “Certified Lover Boy.” He picked up a few other awards as well, officially making him the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show.

It was also a big night for Mary J. Blige who was honored with the ICON Award by longtime friend, international mega star and fellow ICON Award winner Janet Jackson.

The BBMAs were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Eight on-air awards were given out, in addition to the earlier non-broadcast categories. Check out more categories and winners below.

Doja Cat (4): Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Viral Song

Bruno Mars (2): Top R&B Tour, Top R&B Song

Anderson .Paak (1): Top R&B Song

Bow Wow (1): Top Rap Tour

Jack Harlow (1): Top Rap Song

Lil Nas X (1): Top Rap Song

Megan Thee Stallion (1): Top Rap Female Artist

Omarion (1): Top Rap Tour

Silk Sonic (1): Top R&B Song

SZA (1): Top Viral Song

The Weeknd (1): Top R&B Male Artist

