Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather may be set up for a new kind of fight, but this time it might be in a courtroom rather than a ring.

Speaking to reporters at the opening of New York’s Hard Rock Hotel, Paul told reporters that Mayweather has not paid him what he is fully owed from last year’s fight. Paul said, “He [Mayweather] has not paid me in full. That is a fact…short a few mil.”

Paul did not say specifically how much money he’s still owed, but it was reported last May that he would earn 10 percent of the fight’s PPV shares, which was estimated to be about $5 million.

When asked if Paul had been in contact with Mayweather regarding the money, Paul said “nah…we’re taking this one to court.” He then addresses the reporter’s camera directly and said “See you in the courtroom. Congrats you’re going to prison, Floyd.”

The full video, courtesy of TMZ Sports, can be seen here.

He then continued to speak about the hotel’s culinary offerings, including bull’s testicles.

The fight between Mayweather and Paul took place in June of 2021. While no official winner was declared, ESPN unofficially scored the bout 78-74 for Mayweather.