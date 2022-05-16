In conjunction with Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet, Lucky Daye announces his collaboration with Mark Ronson on his new track “Too Much.” Daye recently won a Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album for his EP Table for Two, which he released in 2022. The two artists’ cooperation culminates in “Too Much,” which is documented in Audemars Piguet’s miniseries Syncing Sounds, the last episode of which is currently available on YouTube and on the brand’s website and social media channels.

The three-episode series Syncing Sounds, which launched in 2019 as part of Audemars Piguet’s music program, takes viewers inside Mark Ronson’s collaborative process as he works with Lucky Daye on the composition and development of “Too Much” in his New York City recording studio. This miniseries is the first project in the brand’s long-running collaboration with the 7-time Grammy Award-winning artist and producer — a partnership that promises many more surprises in the future.

The two musicians played “Too Much” live for the first time in front of Audemars Piguet clients and friends at an exclusive event held at the brand’s newly opened AP House in New York City on May 12.

On the track, Mark Ronson says “The song is definitely disco, but also sort of sexy and elegant and soulful. It’s all the things that I am aspiring to every time I want to create something that’s going to make people move, but that if you’re sitting listening at home, you can still get into the song and the performance. Lucky’s vocal and melody does all the work there. It’s just a sexy, sexy disco record.”

Lucky Daye adds “In terms of the lyrics, I would say the theme is pretty much a party record, where you see someone who can’t really come out of their shell and you want to convince them to just have a good time. These days, it’s not that often where you can just go outside and have the time of your life.”

You can hear the new single below.