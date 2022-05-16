One of the best Hip-Hop love stories of all time is the union of Papoose and Remy Ma. The marriage of the two NYC legends has hit year 14. In celebration, Pap hit Instagram with a beautiful message:

“Today we celebrate 14 years of marriage. Through all the up’s & downs, we stuck together. Most people don’t pass the test of time. So when that happens, it speaks volumes. @remyma You are an amazing partner. Looking forward to our future! You can’t tell a woman you love her. Are you stupid? Words don’t express ya love you gotta prove it. #happyanniversary #queenremy”

