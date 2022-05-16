Last year, Rapper Ice Cube made headlines for turning down millions of dollars for a film because of vaccination mandates.
Now he has signed a multi picture deal with Luminosity Entertainment and the first film is called ‘Cube in My Head.’


The first of these films will be ‘Cube in My Head’, a comedy in which Ice Cube will play himself as a voice which appears in a down-on-his-luck white guy’s head after he’s in an accident. The surreal movie will start production later this year as a joint venture between Luminosity and Cube Vision, Ice Cube’s production company he co-founded with Matt Alvarez.

Ice Cube’s Big 3 pro basketball league partner Jeff Kwatinetz negotiated the deal for Ice Cube’s ‘Cube Vision’ production company.

