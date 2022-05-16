Snoop Dogg had the internet in a stir over the weekend when he appeared to throw his hat in the ring to buy Twitter. It came after Elon Musk tweeted his plan to buy the platform is “temporarily on hold” even though he’s “still committed” to following through with the deal.
Snoop Dogg tweeted saying he might have to buy Twitter now.
Elon Musk tweeted fire emojis in response.
In a thread, the legendary rapper said his first line of business would be to get free internet connections on airplanes. He also said he’s fed up with how the app verifies bots who bug him in his direct messages. Snoop also said he’d immediately give everyone a blue checkmark.
Snoop then started the hashtag #WhenSnoopBuysTwitter and Twitter reacted with their wildest out of the box suggestions for the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper.
