Snoop Dogg had the internet in a stir over the weekend when he appeared to throw his hat in the ring to buy Twitter. It came after Elon Musk tweeted his plan to buy the platform is “temporarily on hold” even though he’s “still committed” to following through with the deal.

Snoop Dogg tweeted saying he might have to buy Twitter now.

May have 2 buy Twitter now. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

Elon Musk tweeted fire emojis in response.

🔥🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2022

In a thread, the legendary rapper said his first line of business would be to get free internet connections on airplanes. He also said he’s fed up with how the app verifies bots who bug him in his direct messages. Snoop also said he’d immediately give everyone a blue checkmark.

Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say “Hello”. Nah fuck those bots. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

Snoop then started the hashtag #WhenSnoopBuysTwitter and Twitter reacted with their wildest out of the box suggestions for the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper.

#WhenSnoopBuysTwitter

All Tweets will automatically be accompanied by beats. pic.twitter.com/VJFKJ88j3W — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) May 13, 2022

#WhenSnoopBuysTwitter instead of being suspended you'll be going in the #Dogghouse — Pbsaurus (he/him/pb/they) (@pbsaurus) May 13, 2022

For the record, the whole world prefers Snoop Dogg over Elon Musk.



#WhenSnoopBuysTwitter — RazzLi (@razzli_) May 13, 2022

Followers will be called Homies #WhenSnoopBuysTwitter — Marcie 🇺🇦🌻 (@GhostGirl1957) May 13, 2022

Kev is gonna be next in command #WhenSnoopBuysTwitter. pic.twitter.com/a8uUCPiHEJ — A Goddamn Delight 🪄 (@Reesha) May 13, 2022

#WhenSnoopBuysTwitter, no more free yoga. Crip walking classes will be our new wellness perk. pic.twitter.com/nymhQvPLgS — A Goddamn Delight 🪄 (@Reesha) May 13, 2022

