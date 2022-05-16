Vory’s new single “Do Not Disturb (feat. Yung Bleu and NAV)” is now available to stream via Dream Chasers Records/Universal Music Group on all platforms.

Young Martey produced “Do Not Disturb,” which is the first new single off the Dream Chasers signee’s upcoming album, Lost Souls. Vory croons about romantic conflict over a guitar-heavy beat on “Do Not Disturb,” with emotional lyrics: “Take a trip and put your phone on do not disturb/Putting in OT but you keep working my nerves/Not trying to go back and forth about who hurt who first/You ain’t gotta question, baby, it’s yours.”

VORY’s upcoming album will be his first since releasing his self-titled album in December 2020, which featured the song “Ain’t It Funny (with Meek Mill).” After regular collaborations with Kanye West on the legend’s last two albums, Donda and Donda 2, VORY’s fame has only risen since then.

You can hear the new release below.