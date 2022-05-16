Young Thug’s lawyer is demanding the release of his client as he is experiencing conditions that are compared to a dungeon.

According to TMZ, attorney Brian Steel stated Thugger is being held in complete isolation in a room that only has a bed and a toilet. The room also has an overhead light that is on all day. Steel also notes Thug has not been able to exercise, shave, or have any contact with a human. The food is also described as inedible. Steel has cited the 8th and 14th Amendments as violations of his client’s rights.

Last week, Meek Mill offered support to Young Thug on Instagram.

“Thug put on many families I seen with my own eyes… stand up for them in these times not the lit ones! Labels, women, n****s… I pray that DA be fair to them knowing what we out here tryna survive. Thug and Gunna ain’t no crime bosses, they successful rappers with influence that didn’t leave their environment behind… If you bring your environment with you it’s basically RICO. Watch yourself out here.

The people I did the most for tryna take me out ‘but can’t’ or tryna manipulate the world. I’m a bad person because they ain’t hold up the ‘loyalty’ part.”