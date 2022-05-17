“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is ready to lace up his boots and put on his majestic robe one last time. One of the greatest wrestlers in history will have one last match, set for July 31 according to ESPN.

The 73-year-old legend is set to wrestle at Nashville Fairgrounds for an independent show that will stream on FITE TV. Flair‘s last match was in Sept 2011 for Impact Wrestling against Sting. His last match for wrestling flagship company WWE was in 2008 against Shawn Michaels.

“I’m going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the Man, you’ve got to beat the Man,” Flair said in a statement to ESPN.

Recently, Flair has released videos of running ropes and practicing with current All Elite Wrestling star Jay Lethal. In Summer 2017, Flair had kidney failure and dialysis after complications from bowel surgery.

The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions!



I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!



Now We Go To School!



WOOOOO!



TIX: https://t.co/IcvXCCDxBa https://t.co/1mmHUiaL18 pic.twitter.com/eVCaiefDpf — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 16, 2022