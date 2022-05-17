Antonio Brown Tweets That He Wants to Retire as a Member of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Antonio Brown Tweets That He Wants to Retire as a Member of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Antonio Brown wants to make a return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but not to play, simply to retire as a member of the black and yellow.

AB hit Twitter and revealed he wants to retire with the team he started his career with. In a couple of tweets, AB revealed his stance. “Just wanna retire a Steeler,” AB wrote. “Not play, just retire so we clear.”

Just wanna Retire A Steeler — AB (@AB84) May 16, 2022

Not Play Jus Retire so we Clear — AB (@AB84) May 16, 2022

Antonio Brown is currently focused on his music career. Earlier this year, he released his highly anticipated album Paradigm via Vydia & CAB Records. The new album features French Montana, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, Young Thug, and Keyshia Cole, among others.

Advertisement

“Paradigm, to me means, your total perspective,” AB says of the album. “How you view the world, the lens through which you see everything. So a paradigm shift means a massive shift in how one sees everything. That’s what this album is about.”

Then there is also his rumored romance with Keyshia Cole keeping him busy. Do you think he gets his retirement wish? You can hear the new album below.