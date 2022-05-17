Three men are being held responsible for the overdose death of rap sensation Mac Miller and the stiffest sentence was handed down to one of the culprits yesterday, according to a report from TMZ.

49-year-old Stephen Walker was sentenced to 17 and a half years behind bars after pleading guilty to the distribution of fentanyl, which ultimately made its way to Miller, who died from a drug overdose in September 2018. Ryan Reavis, 39, was sentenced to more than ten years in prison for fentanyl distribution, while the case against Cameron Pettit is still pending.

Miller’s death resulted from a fatal overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.

Walter told the Pittsburgh rapper’s family in court that he was “truly remorseful” for the part he played in Miller’s death.

A couple of documentaries chronicling Mac’s life have been on the fringes since his passing, while talks of a biopic about his life are in the works.