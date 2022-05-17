The biopic, ‘I’m Charlie Walker’, starring Mike Colter who played the epic character of Luke Cage is heading to the big screen.

Back in 1971, the story of Charlie Walker, a Black Man with one truck and big dreams began. In the early morning of Jan. 18, 1971, two tankers owned by Standard Oil collided under the Golden Gate Bridge, spilling 800,000 gallons of oil spilled into the San Francisco Bay. It would be the largest oil spill in Bay Area history, and an event that changed Charlie’s life forever.

After the spill, 99 percent of the workers were unionized white truckers, hired to clean up the city’s major tourist draws, but through sheer luck and persistence, Walker landed a contract to clean up distant Stinson Beach in Marin. He got the job none of the white truckers wanted nor did they want to take orders from a Black man. His smarts and tenacity rubbed a lot of “white folks” the wrong way, simply for being present.

Advertisement

Despite constant racial tensions, 5 Million Dollars and 30 Days later Charlie managed to clean up the coastline in record time to the States satisfaction. The oil company continued to harass Charlie all the way to criminal court. Charlie Walker is an 88 year old living legend that fought the system and won.



Watch the trailer below!

In theaters June 10th