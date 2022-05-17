New Balance and Joe Freshgoods unveil “Inside Clothes,” a campaign announcing the arrival of the New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 90/60, as a follow-up to “Outside Clothes,” which debuted in August 2021. The Joe Freshgoods 90/60 will be available exclusively on May 13th and globally, commencing May 30th, for a suggested retail price of $180 as the brand’s latest performance and running-inspired lifestyle silhouette.

The 90/60 model incorporates technology from the 990 series and early Millenium running shapes. The 90/60 takes traditional components like the diamond shape and N detail and applies a modern approach to the new look, staying loyal to the 990 legacy. Robinson, who is known for his exquisite use of color, used soft nude and sky blue colors to evoke the warmth of Black homes.

“Inside Voices is the follow up of Outside Clothes, I want my community to feel represented in the emotions and intimate moments captured in my campaigns,” said Joe “Freshgoods” Robinson. “There’s nothing like warmth and laughter shared around a table once you’re inside with your loved ones. Shutting out the world and focusing on what really matters is what this campaign is about.”

Advertisement

To learn more about “Inside Voices,” follow @joefreshgoods or visithttps://www.newbalance.com/ You can see the sneakers below.