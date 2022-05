Kevin Gates is ready to give fans some new music. The Louisiana rapper hit social media and announced his third studio album, KHAZA, and a set of dates for this summer.

My new album #Khaza is finally droppin June 17th. Pre-order now and stream my new song #BadForMehttps://t.co/HgAFkDN3ib pic.twitter.com/6amtNIjevQ — Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) May 16, 2022

The tour will start in Dallas in August and take the rapper through the middle of October, wrapping up in Pensacola, Florida.

#BigLyfeTour this summer 💪🦅Presale and VIP tomorrow at 10am local. General on sale Friday at 10am. https://t.co/Bip57KwMaP#Khaza pic.twitter.com/VwLoa4pHOr — Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) May 16, 2022

Gates’s new album will have the new singles “Bad For Me” and “Big Lyfe.” You can hear the first one below.

Advertisement