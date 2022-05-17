With the NBA celebrating its 75th anniversary this season, Bleacher Report wants to take a look ahead to see what the next 25 years hold for the league. In Next 25, NBA legend Dwyane Wade launches a six-part digital series to tackle that question. Coinbase is the sponsor.

The series features 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, Knicks forward Obi Toppin, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, and WNBA star Napheesa Collier, among other special guests.

The limited series will explore how will players interact with fans through the media? How will players spend their money? How will the WNBA grow and how will the game change? What are the up-and-coming fashion trends?

Advertisement

On May 17, episodes will be available in the B/R app and on Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel.