The President and First Lady Jill Biden are in Buffalo following Saturday’s deadly mass killing at a grocery store. They will pay respects at the TOPS Market memorial before a private meeting with affected families, first responders and community leaders.

The President will deliver remarks around 1PM, Eastern time. Reports say President Biden is going to call the mass killing an act of “domestic terrorism.”

President Biden said the mass shooting that killed ten people in Buffalo was as an act of “white supremacy.” On Sunday while speaking at National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol, he confirmed the Justice Department is investigating it as a “hate crime.”

Most of the victims in Saturday’s mass shooting were Black, and the alleged gunman, identified as Payton Gendron is a white male. Officials say the 18-year-old suspect drove from near the Pennsylvania state line to commit the attack and livestreamed the attack on Twitch.

NBC News reports a manifesto allegedly written by Gendron was posted on Google Docs Thursday night. The document allegedly lays out plans to attack Black people, and promotes conspiracy theory claims that white people are being replaced by minorities in the U.S.

